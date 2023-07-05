GEG: The calculus behind the rapid heating law

Have you counted how many times the traffic light coalition has already agreed on the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG)? Anyway, now it should be that time again.

The controversial law, which will deeply affect the everyday reality of everyone in the country and has been dividing the country for months, cannot be saved in such a short time. For weeks, the Greens and SPD have not missed an opportunity to emphasize how important it is to pass the law before the summer break. The reasoning behind this is revealed more clearly with every new question that arises despite the alleged agreement.

