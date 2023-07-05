Home » GEG: The calculus behind the rapid heating law
Business

GEG: The calculus behind the rapid heating law

by admin
GEG: The calculus behind the rapid heating law

Have you counted how many times the traffic light coalition has already agreed on the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG)? Anyway, now it should be that time again.

The controversial law, which will deeply affect the everyday reality of everyone in the country and has been dividing the country for months, cannot be saved in such a short time. For weeks, the Greens and SPD have not missed an opportunity to emphasize how important it is to pass the law before the summer break. The reasoning behind this is revealed more clearly with every new question that arises despite the alleged agreement.

See also  Able to "absorb water" and "transform"... "Green Competition Wisdom Universiade" starts from the venue_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Deindustrialization: Germany is experiencing its creeping erosion

Resolution 2 of 06/26/2023 – Telecommunications development and...

Politics – Scholz answers questions from MPs in...

Yachts, villas and industries: here are the over...

China Bulk Commodity Index Rises for Two Consecutive...

Autonomy, Calderoli: “Let’s move forward. No stop after...

Fielmann, Apollo, Mister Spex: the growing dominance of...

The Disappearance of ATMs: The Future of Cash...

Altavilla throws himself into sport: 20% of Zanetti’s...

Hengli Petrochemical’s Subsidiary and Dalian Thermal Power to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy