GEG: The rationale behind the rapid heating law has been exposed

Have you counted how many times the traffic light coalition has already agreed on the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG)? It doesn’t matter, now it’s supposed to be that time again.

The controversial law, which will deeply affect the everyday reality of everyone in the country and has been dividing the country for months, cannot be saved in such a short time. For weeks, the Greens and SPD have not missed an opportunity to emphasize how important it is to pass the law before the summer break. The calculus behind it is exposed more clearly with every new question that arises despite an alleged agreement.

