With the yacht, from one villa to the next, the four Geissens travel around the world. Sometimes they get stranded in St. Tropez, sometimes in Monaco, sometimes in Florida. They shop in the cities: expensive watches, cars or clothes. Money? Doesn’t seem to play a role in family life. Or a very large one, depending on how you want to see it.

The Geissens, who are actually called Geiss, are: father Robert Geiss (nickname: Rooooobert), mother Carmen Geiss and the two daughters Davina and Shania Geiss. They gained notoriety through the TV soap named after them “The Geissens – a terribly glamorous family”. The show, which is now in its 21st season on RTL Zwei, has been with the family since 2011.

Robert Geiss is said to have assets of 100 million euros

Robert Geiss estimated his net worth in November 2022 OMR-Podcast on 100 million euros. “That’s the pension, that’s the basis so that I can still live peacefully at the age of 70,” added the 59-year-old.

A veritable company empire has grown up around Robert and Carmen Geiss in recent years. It consists of eight companies in total, spread across three countries. However, a look at the balance sheets paints a bleak picture for many of the companies.

The Geissens fortune includes a company empire of eight companies

They operate two companies in Germany alone: ​​GeissTV GmbH and Roberto Geissini Verwaltungs GmbH, both based in Cologne. There are also two companies in neighboring France – Whereland Real Estate and Whereland Sàrl.