MSCI Emerging Markets: is it still worth investing in this index with an ETF?

What is in the index and what are the possible risks?

We talk about this topic in today’s podcast episode.

The IC from Geldbildung is your companion for more success on the stock exchange. Regularly get to know exciting investment cases as part of the EUR 100,000 real money deposit:

From February 26th, 2023, the IC will open its doors again for new members for a short time.

Join Now (from 02/26/2023)

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)