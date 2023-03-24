Real estate investments in Switzerland: what characterizes the attractiveness of the real estate market in Switzerland?

What special features does the market have (e.g. inheritance, imputed interest for financing, immigration)?

What platforms are there to find real estate in Switzerland?

Buying real estate in Switzerland: what is the financing situation like?

What are the additional costs?

How much equity do you need? What does the bank pay attention to?

What is the imputed interest?

In this listener interview I speak to Benjamin Gamperli from the Baldegger & Gämperli AG about these and other aspects.

