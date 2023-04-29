Gelo di Caltagirone on Generali’s budget is an armed truce

MILAN. A year after the clash that saw him prevail, the CEO of Generali Philippe Donnet gets the go-ahead from the shareholders on the balance sheet, dividend and remuneration, but the signals coming from the shareholders’ vote suggest that the wounds remain open. To counterbalance the votes of the majority, where Mediobanca with 13.1% is confirmed as the first shareholder, there is above all the great antagonist of a year ago, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone. With its 6.23% it abstains on many points: from the financial statements, which thus pass with only 90%, to the employee share plan, while it approves the distribution of the dividend (1.16 euros, +8.4%) , which gets 99% yes. Together with some funds, he votes against the remuneration report, which is close to 70%. And he wins – taking fewer votes than the Assogestioni list – the game of the board of statutory auditors, electing the president, as he was his goal: Carlo Schiavone. On the other hand, Paolo Ratti and Sara Landini are drawn from the management committee.

In line with what was done by the elected directors of its list on the board, Caltagirone also abstains when it comes to confirming Stefano Marsaglia on the board in the post vacated by the entrepreneur after his resignation, in the belief that the seat belonged to Luciano Cirinà, the candidate fielded a year ago as an alternative to Donnet. Without strong issues on the table, the line-up that supported the Roman entrepreneur’s list a year ago travels in no particular order. Delfin of the Del Vecchio family (9.77%) says yes to the budget, the dividend, the employee share plan, but abstains on the remuneration of top management. Benetton (4.83%) and Crt (1.72%) instead express themselves in favor of all the points. However, the reporting value is poor, given that the next real test will be in October, when – with the same or almost the same protagonists – it will be a matter of renewing Mediobanca’s top management. It will be the big fall game.

63.2% of the share capital participates in the Trieste meeting, held with the designated representative. President Andrea Sironi expresses “great satisfaction” for “the completion of a governance that consolidates Generali’s reputation as the bearer of best practices at European and international level”. “We have confirmed our European leadership”, underlines the CEO Donnet, so the first 12 months of the plan “put us in an excellent position to successfully reach all the targets of our strategy”. —

