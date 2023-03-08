Home Business Gender equality: the number of companies choosing certification is increasing
Gender equality: the number of companies choosing certification is increasing

Gender equality: there are 68 companies certified for gender equality in Italy, for a total of 323 production sites

The number continues to rise gender equality certificates released at companies. As at 30 November 2022, according to the database of Accredia, the national accreditation body designated by the Italian government, which is updated monthly by the certification bodies, there are 68 companies certified for gender equality in Italy, for a total of 323 production sites.

Accredia has also already accredited 23 Bodies that can today issue certification for gender equality according to UNI PdR 125:2022. An equal number of organizations have already submitted an application for accreditation.

According to Accredia, the projections to date, available only for the number of production sites and not for the number of companies, indicate a strong growth for this type of certification. There are 900 production sites that will obtain this certification, therefore, it can be deduced that the number of companies certified for gender equality will also grow strongly.

The UNI Reference Practice provides for a series of rules for measuring, reporting and evaluating data relating to gender in organisations.

“Obtaining the Accredited certification aims to fill the currently existing gaps and produce sustainable and long-lasting change,” he said Filippo Trifiletti, General Manager of Accredia.

