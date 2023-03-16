Gender gap, financial inclusion is essential for everyone’s economic and social development

L’financial inclusioni.e. access to adequate, affordable and well-regulated financial services, is a fundamental pillar of economic and social development. It is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but it is also an enabler for many other development goals, including poverty eradication and gender equality.

Despite that, 1.4 billion adults are completely without banking services. Most are womenpoor and less educated adults, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex (2021).

According to the World Economic Forum, the number of women who lost their jobs globally doubled during the pandemic (64 million). The United Nations has estimated that in 2021, for every 100 men aged between 25 and 34 in extreme poverty, there are 118 women.

An additional 435 million women and girls are projected to live in extreme poverty, a gap set to widen. Furthermore, it is estimated that 80% of people displaced by climate change are womenaccording to data from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), to 2016.

