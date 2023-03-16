Home Business Gender gap and financial inclusion: world GDP up 26% with women
Business

Gender gap and financial inclusion: world GDP up 26% with women

by admin
Gender gap and financial inclusion: world GDP up 26% with women

(Image source: Pexels)

Gender gap, financial inclusion is essential for everyone’s economic and social development

L’financial inclusioni.e. access to adequate, affordable and well-regulated financial services, is a fundamental pillar of economic and social development. It is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but it is also an enabler for many other development goals, including poverty eradication and gender equality.

Despite that, 1.4 billion adults are completely without banking services. Most are womenpoor and less educated adults, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex (2021).

According to the World Economic Forum, the number of women who lost their jobs globally doubled during the pandemic (64 million). The United Nations has estimated that in 2021, for every 100 men aged between 25 and 34 in extreme poverty, there are 118 women.

An additional 435 million women and girls are projected to live in extreme poverty, a gap set to widen. Furthermore, it is estimated that 80% of people displaced by climate change are womenaccording to data from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), to 2016.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Attention to the Meloni government also from Fitch, which points out boom in BTP rates. 'PNRR changes? Limited maneuvering space '

You may also like

13th generation standard pressure i5 with 2.8K 120Hz...

28-year-old founder of Porzelina sells porcelain sex toys

China’s AI competitor is not doing well

Is there a solution to the government’s financial...

Fixed-term deposits & call money: These banks pay...

China wants a stronger military

Continuing in Africa in combat

Naples, a wave of arrests after the guerrilla:...

Dongfang Selection said that it was cheated Shrimp...

Top fund manager reveals five shares from his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy