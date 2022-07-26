Listen to the audio version of the article

Sixty in Europe, 59 in North America, 67 in South America and so up to 197 in South Asia. These are the years necessary for the various areas of the world to bridge the gender gap. This was calculated by the World Economic Forum. This is explained in light of the fact that currently only three out of ten women sit in command posts, both public and private.

In short, there is still a long way to go: in Italy a decisive intervention has come from the entry into force of the parity certification, provided for by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a certification that is entering its operational phase in these days. We remind you (see Il Sole 24 Ore del Monday 18 July) in fact that thanks to this Certification, companies will be able to obtain a series of direct economic benefits such as social security contributions discounted by 1%, up to 50 thousand euros per company in 2022, and indirect economic benefits such as higher scores in case of participation in public procurement. Up to the reputational advantages. A concrete stimulus that is pushing many companies in these hours to evaluate the certification process. «We can say – explains Matilde Marandola, president of Aidp, the Italian association of personnel managers – that the companies are moving in this direction from the trend we are experiencing. On the other hand, certification has the advantage of acting on a double level: it is a certification of the path taken, or a stimulus for those companies that have not yet activated ».

Trend also confirmed by Bureau Veritas, one of the three companies so far authorized by Accredia, the Italian accreditation body, to issue gender equality certification (the other two are Dnv Business assurance Italy Srl and Rina Services Spa). Many are taking action and contacting the company to verify which procedures are to be activated (Cellnex Telecom, the LCA law firm in Milan and Medinok spa, the companies already certified). It is still premature to have numbers, given that the entry into force of the Dpcm that sets the parameters started on 1 July. However “there is a movement underway – adds Marandola – on the other hand it is now clear that the path of inclusiveness also rewards on the profit front”. And if large companies are now almost all equipped, as required by Law 172, with a code for Equal Opportunities and specific policies, the work at this point concerns the medium and small businesses.

But what are the steps to take to obtain certification? A first step, explained by Bureau Veritas, is to proceed with a sort of self-monitoring. The reference practices prepared with the start of the certification are very clear. The parameters (the so-called KPIs – key performance indicators) for obtaining certification are those already identified in the UNI / PdR 125: 2022 practice of last March 16 and are grouped into six areas of interest: culture and strategy, governance, HR processes, opportunities for the growth and inclusion of women in the company, remuneration equity by gender, protection of parenthood and work-life balance. Each KPI has a weight ranging from 10 to 20%, the minimum percentage for certification is 60%, a sort of “sufficiency”. Once it is found to be close to this figure, it will be up to the certification company to proceed with the audit, that is, to ask for feedback on the individual indicators. Moreover, a proof that Bureau Veritas itself had to bear.

“For Bureau Veritas – explains Diego D’Amato, president and CEO of Italy, this accreditation represents a double reason for pride: not only is the quality of our verification services and the competence of our resources confirmed, but our ability to internally apply the principles of UNI / PdR 125: 2022: a necessary element of coherence that rewards the path towards gender equality launched within our organization for years. But we do not consider ourselves “arrived”: the reference practice asks us to improve the KPIs on gender equality over time, and it is a challenge that we gladly accept, convinced of the positive return for our people, for the business and for the community ” . The message we want to convey is clear: the 60% threshold must not be a deterrent but a push for improvement.