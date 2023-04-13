Securities Times News, according to China Net, the State Council Information Office held a press conference at 10 am on April 13. Lu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs and director of the Statistics and Analysis Department, said that in the face of the current challenge of weakening external demand, my country’s Foreign trade has faced difficulties, and new advantages in foreign trade competition and new drivers of growth have been continuously cultivated and strengthened, which has played a more positive role in the overall stability and improvement of foreign trade. For example, in the first quarter, my country’s imports and exports to emerging markets such as ASEAN, Latin America and Africa increased by 16.1%, 11.7% and 14.1% respectively. The proportion of total scale increased by 2.4 percentage points to 28.4%. The performance of our new advantageous products is very impressive. In the first quarter, the total export of the “three new” products of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries and solar batteries increased by 66.9%, with a year-on-year increase of more than 100 billion yuan, which raised the overall growth rate of exports by 2. percentage points, further enhanced than last year’s pulling power.