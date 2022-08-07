General Administration of Customs: The total value of my country’s foreign trade import and export in the first seven months was 23.6 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%

The General Administration of Customs announced today (7th) that in the first seven months of this year, the total value of my country’s foreign trade import and export was 23.6 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%. Among them, exports were 13.37 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.7%; imports were 10.23 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.3%.

Customs statistics show that my country’s foreign trade structure continued to optimize in the first seven months, with general trade imports and exports reaching 15.17 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. my country’s imports and exports to ASEAN, the European Union and the United States were 3.53 trillion yuan, 3.23 trillion yuan and 2.93 trillion yuan respectively, up 13.2%, 8.9% and 11.8% year-on-year respectively. ASEAN continues to be my country’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15% of my country’s total foreign trade.

According to customs statistics, in the first seven months of this year, the total import and export of the three provinces and one city in the Yangtze River Delta was 8.58 trillion yuan. A year-on-year increase of 11.7%, 2.5 percentage points faster than the growth rate in the first half of the year.

Import and export with RCEP member countries increased by 7.5% year-on-year in the first seven months of RCEP dividends

Since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) came into effect on January 1 this year, the “friend circle” of RCEP member countries has continued to expand, and trade dividends have continued to be released. Many foreign trade enterprises in my country have fully benefited from dividends such as preferential tariffs, simplified customs clearance, and facilitation of trade and investment brought about by the entry into force of RCEP.

According to customs statistics, in the first seven months, my country’s imports and exports with countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 19.8% year-on-year, and compared with the other 14 members of RCEP by 7.5% year-on-year.

Li Kuiwen, Director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs: In July, my country’s imports and exports to RCEP trading partners reached 1.17 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.8%, driving the overall import and export growth by 5.6 percentage points. The RCEP came into effect this year, further deepening regional economic connectivity and trade and investment cooperation, providing new momentum for regional economic recovery and development.

The number of foreign trade enterprises with import and export performance in the first seven months increased by 5.8% year-on-year

According to customs statistics, in the first seven months, the number of foreign trade enterprises with actual import and export performance in my country was 526,000, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. Among them, the import and export of private enterprises was 11.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%, accounting for 50% of my country’s total foreign trade value, an increase of 2.1 percentage points from the same period last year.

