General Mills earns above expectations for fiscal second quarter

General Mills, a major U.S. multinational food manufacturer, posted net sales up 4% to $5.2 billion in the second quarter of the year (ended Nov. 27, 2022).

Organic net sales increased 11%, driven by a positive pricing mix.

Here are General Mills’ numbers for Q2 2022:

Net income: $606 million

Earnings per share (EPS): $1.01

Adjusted EPS: $1.10

Analysts, according to Refinitiv data, had expected earnings per share of $1.07 on revenues of $5.19 billion.

According to the outlook presented by General Mills, the main factors affecting the company’s performance in fiscal 2023 will be the economic health of consumers, the inflationary cost environment and the frequency and severity of supply chain disruptions.

Compared to its previous forecast, the company now expects to generate stronger organic net sales growth through improved volume performance and better price/mix ratio.

Organic net sales are now expected to grow 8 to 9%, versus the previous growth forecast of 6 to 7%.

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to increase 4 to 6% in constant currency, versus the previous range of 2 to 5% in constant currency.

