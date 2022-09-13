© Reuters. General Motors (GM.US) subsidiary Cruise plans to launch ride-sharing business with $1 billion in 2025 revenue



Zhitong Finance APP learned that Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM.US), caused a stir at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology conference on Monday, local time. Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the self-driving car company expects to launch a revenue-generating ride-sharing service in Austin and Phoenix within 90 days. Vogt also said Cruise was able to grow rapidly after millions of miles of testing, and the company aims to hit $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

Earlier in the day, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company plans to invest $2 billion a year in Cruise.

It is understood that if Cruise’s ride-sharing business expands rapidly, it will pose a potential threat to Uber (UBER.US). Will Cruise’s entry into the ride-sharing market trigger mergers and acquisitions in the industry? Lyft (LYFT.US) has reportedly been a takeover target for General Motors, Ford (F.US) and BMW (BMWYY.US) in the past.