General Motors sharply beat Wall Street’s expectations for the fourth quarter, forecasting another year of strong results in 2023. Shares were up more than 3%. Specifically, GM ended last year with adjusted earnings per share of $2.12 versus Refinitiv’s $1.69 expectation and revenues of $43.11 billion versus $40.65 billion expected. Fourth-quarter results surpassed those of a prior year, when the automaker posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.35 and revenue of $33.58 billion in the final three months of 2021.

GM’s full-year 2022 revenue was $156.7 billion, net income attributable to shareholders was $9.9 billion, and adjusted EBIT was $14.5 billion. The strong results and forecast come as the US auto industry is starting to normalize after several years of record inventories and consumer demand that have led automakers like GM to post astonishing results. For 2023, GM expects net income attributable to shareholders of $8.7 to $10.1 billion, earnings before interest and adjusted taxes of $10.5 to $12.5 billion.