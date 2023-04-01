In the long competition between car manufacturers and smartphone platforms for displays in vehicles, General Motors is planning a radical cut: future electric models will no longer support Apple’s Carplay or Google’s Android Auto.

news-mobile” width=”300″/>

Instead, the group with brands such as Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick wants to rely on its own software platform with a deep link to vehicle data. The move is primarily about making the operation of electric cars more efficient, GM said on Friday. “The vehicle can know more than a phone,” a spokeswoman told technology blog The Verge.

“Human Interface”

Carplay and Android Auto are a welcome way for many users to use the familiar app world from their smartphones in the vehicle. The phone is connected by cable or wirelessly and takes over the screen of the infotainment system. The operation designed by the manufacturers was cumbersome and not up to date for a long time. When it was introduced about a decade ago, smartphone integration offered the advantage that drivers could seamlessly continue to use their usual services on the go. The software runs on the smartphones, not in the on-board computer.

news-mobile” width=”610″/>

Some industry experts have been arguing for years that it will be difficult for car companies to win the battle for the “human interface” in the long run because people want to have their familiar smartphone controls.

Reach calculation – No access for Google and Apple to relevant data

With electric cars, however, the manufacturers got an important trump card: For navigation, the range must be calculated correctly – and this can vary significantly depending on the ambient temperature, tire pressure and other factors. In order to calculate a route including any necessary charging stops, you need access to the battery status and other data from the vehicle. So far, the manufacturers have made no move to provide the vehicle data for Carplay or Android Auto.

news-mobile” width=”300″/>

Google also has a foot in the door with its Android operating system. More and more car manufacturers are using a neutral version of Android as the basis for their own infotainment systems. Manufacturers – such as GM recently – can also directly integrate Google services such as maps, the app platform or the language assistant. Last year, Apple presented a Carplay version that can also take over the instrument cluster including the tempo display. So far, however, it is unclear whether manufacturers will use this.

Other car manufacturers are also expanding their software offerings. For example, Volkswagen recently introduced an app store for all Group brands. So far, however, manufacturers have hesitated to ban Carplay and Android Auto.



(bme)

