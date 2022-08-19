Home Business General Motors: ok to quarterly dividend after cut in pandemic
General Motors: ok to quarterly dividend after cut in pandemic

OK to the dividend for General Motors shareholders after the cut during the pandemic. The Detroit automaker said GM’s board of directors has authorized a dividend on the company’s outstanding common stock of 9 cents per share. This is a reduction of approximately 76% compared to the 38 cents per share of the suspension of the dividend in April 2020.

Already at the beginning of the year, GM CEO Mary Barra had stated that the company would “consider all opportunities to return the excess capital to shareholders”, but that the priority was to accelerate the plans of transformation that includes investments of $ 35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025. In a statement on Friday, Barra said advances on “key strategic initiatives have improved our visibility and strengthened confidence in our ability to finance the growth, while giving back the capital to the shareholders “.

