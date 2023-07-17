General Office of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment Issues Notice on 2021-2022 Carbon Emission Allowance Payment in National Carbon Market

Title: General Office of Ministry of Ecology and Environment Issues Notice on National Carbon Market’s Carbon Emission Allowance Payment for 2021-2022

The General Office of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment recently released a notice regarding the annual carbon emission allowance payment for the years 2021 and 2022 under the national carbon market. The objective of this notice is to ensure the smooth and healthy operation of the national carbon market.

According to the notice, the national carbon market will carry out quota allocation in a differentiated manner during the second compliance period. Key emission units that still exist after all emission facilities are shut down or eliminated will not receive pre-allocated quotas. Instead, quotas will be uniformly issued at the verification stage. Similarly, for key emission units with compliance risks, adjustments will be made to the quota issuance and compliance methods.

Under this new directive, the quotas of key emission units will be issued to the account of the provincial eco-environmental authority at the verification stage. The provincial authority will then issue a performance notice to the key emission units. The national carbon emission rights registration agency will be responsible for enforcing the performance of quotas through compulsory means. Any remaining quota after completion will be disbursed to the accounts of key emission units.

It is important to note that for key emission units that no longer exist after shutting down or eliminating all emission facilities, quotas will not be issued, and they will no longer participate in the performance of the national carbon market.

Additionally, the notice clarifies that the quotas held by key emission units for the years 2019-2020, 2021, and 2022 can be utilized for payment and performance in 2021 and 2022. These quotas can also be used for trading.

The notice also addresses the payment of national certified voluntary emission reductions (CCER) offset quotas. Key emission units can use CCERs that were canceled for compliance purposes in the first compliance cycle but were not actually used for offset payment. These can be used to offset quota payment in 2021 and 2022.

To ensure proper implementation, the notice requires provincial ecological and environmental authorities to organize key emission units meeting the requirements of the quota allocation work notice to apply for the advance payment of 2023 quotas. The application needs to be submitted to the registration institution by August 4, 2023.

Furthermore, the provincial ecological and environmental authorities are instructed to establish coordination mechanisms for quota trading and performance settlement. They should also establish a work scheduling mechanism, conduct training, and use various measures to ensure active quota settlement by key emission units. Any gaps in quotas should receive special assistance to facilitate prompt formulation of trading plans and timely and full performance of contracts.

The notice emphasizes the importance of monitoring compliance risks and establishing a dynamic monitoring mechanism. The registration agency will work with provincial ecological and environmental authorities to assess the performance risks of key emitters and provide risk warning information when necessary. The trading institution will cooperate with the provincial authorities to track trading activities of key emission units and provide regular reports on the net purchase of allowances.

In case key emission units have not paid their quotas in full after the performance deadline, they have the option to submit an application for performance to the provincial ecological and environmental authority. Upon confirmation by the authority, the registration agency will assist in the completion of quota payment.

In conclusion, the notice issued by the General Office of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment sets out important guidelines for the annual carbon emission allowance payment in the national carbon market. Its objective is to ensure the smooth operation of the market and encourage compliance by key emission units. It is crucial for provinces and key emission units to adhere to these guidelines and cooperate fully to achieve the desired environmental goals.

