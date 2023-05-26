Home » Generali, 100 million in damages for the flood in Emilia. Positive quarter
Generali, 100 million in damages for the flood in Emilia. Positive quarter

by admin
Generali, 100 million in damages for the flood in Emilia. Positive quarter

Generali, normalized net result. First quarter data

generals communicated the data of first quarter and there is good news for the Lion of Trieste. The company has registered a Net income of 1,199 million (from 481 million in the same period last year) and a normalized net result, which does not take into account, among other things, the impacts of assets measured at fair value and hyperinflation, of 1,229 million (+49.7%) thanks to the benefit deriving from diversified sources of profit. The operating profit grew to 1,820 million (+22.1%) thanks to the non-life segment whose premiums (+10.1%) support the gross premiums which reach 22.2 billion (+1.3%).

“For the first time we present our results according to the new accounting standardswhich allow us to significantly improve the visibility and predictability of revenue sources, as well as provide a better representation of the intrinsic value of our business vita“, underlined the CFO of Generali, Cristiano Borean. The impact on Generali from damage caused by floods in Emilia Romagna they stand, at the moment, around 100 million eurosBorean said.

