Generali aims at new acquisitions, up to 3 billion to grow

Generali focuses on M&A

“No acquisitions and/or disposals represent a way to create value for all stakeholders, in disciplined manner and in line with the financial, strategic and cultural criteria defined in the strategic plan”. He claims it generals in the written responses published on the website in view of the meeting.

“Over the horizon of the current three-year plan, we have forecast between 2.5 and 3 billion euros of cumulative free cash flows to be used in capital redeployment operations, with a preference for M&A, which will continue to be one of the means to further diversify our sources of profit and consolidate our leadership on the market, minimizing execution risks”, it is underlined.

General Bank “it is an important asset for the group thanks to its excellent performance and the strategic plan “Lifetime Partner 24: Diving Growth” foresees the organic development of the bank itself as part of the group Generali”, was instead replied to some questions from the shareholders who asked whether the Lion of Trieste was in negotiation to sell the majority of Banca Generali.

Instead, it was considered a question “not relevant” the one in which he wondered at what stage the negotiations with Guggenheimafter last year’s rumors about Generali’s interest in the US investment company.

"The group is today very solid from an operational, financial, capital and governance point of view, as also demonstrated by recent results. Furthermore, the stock market price compared to the fundamental indicators is in line with that of the main European operators in the sector", is the answer given to the question of whether, at present, the Lion was scalable on the stock exchange.