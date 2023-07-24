Generali and Mediobanca the summer maneuvers

The General Insurance I’m always at center of attention in Italian finance. Ever since Enrico Cuccia’s Mediobanca together with André Meyer’s Lazard sheltered the company under their protective umbrella, back in the 1970s, it has been a succession of battles and upheavals to get control of it. To all intents and purposes, Generali is the finance company largest in the countrywith a portfolio of assets under management that exceeds 500 billion and can make investments of all kinds, from listed companies to real estate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

