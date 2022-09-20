In detail, Cortile della Seta, a mixed-use trophy asset in the heart of the Brera district, between via Moscova and via Solferino, includes 19 thousand square meters of offices and over 2 thousand square meters of retail spaces, with 1,400 square meters of terraces on the different floors.

The short list, which gave rise to the exclusivity to Generali and Poste Vita, was made up of two German offers and one Italian. The names used by the Lion of Trieste are Deka Immobilien and Union Investment. An important return, that of German investors, who in recent years have disposed of many of the properties held in Italy.

Many large Italian and international groups and family offices that have not yet invested in real estate in Italy are among the interested parties. Capital that can be defined as “super core”, focused on objects to be kept in the portfolio for medium and long term income. But also capital of companies and sovereign funds from Asia and the Middle East that generally invest in Paris and London and for such an asset I can head to Milan.

The redevelopment of the building, managed by Maston Investment Management, as strategic development advisor of the fund, has allowed the property to obtain the Well Core Platinum certification, the highest recognition for buildings designed for people’s health and well-being. The building is also certified Leed Gold, and is Nzeb (Nearly Zero Energy Building) recognized, with over 50% of the energy originating from renewable sources, including photovoltaic panels and a geothermal system for heating and cooling.

Investors are starting to be cautious, an attitude imposed by a series of exogenous variables, from the rise in interest rates to the heavy price increase of raw materials, from the surge in inflation to the war in Ukraine. The next few months will be decisive to understand if it is a slowdown or if, hypothesis that some espouse, we will face a phase of recession.