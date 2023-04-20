Home » Generali: completes buyback of perpetual bonds and places fourth green bond
Assicurazioni Generali has announced the final results of the cash repurchase of the bond loan “€1,500,000,000 4.596% Fixed-Floating Rate Perpetual Notes”.

At the expiration of the Offer, the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly offered for repurchase was €525,063,000, which represents approximately 35.00% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding of €1.5 billion. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, Generali will accept to repurchase from the Holders an aggregate nominal amount of €499,563,000 of securities.

The buyback transaction is in line with proactive debt management and aims to optimize its regulatory capital structure.

Generali has also issued a new Tier 2 bond denominated in euro with a maturity of 20 April 2033, following the launch carried out on 13 April 2023. The new bonds are issued in a “green” format pursuant to Generali’s Sustainability Bond Framework.

