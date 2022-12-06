The Assicurazioni Generali share purchase program ends. In the period from 28 November to 2 December 2022, the company purchased 1,697,877 treasury shares at the weighted average price of 16.98 euros, for a total value of 28,832,196.46 euros. Following these transactions, the Company and its subsidiaries hold 39,661,243 treasury shares, equal to 2.50% of the share capital.

Therefore, the program for the purchase of treasury shares for the purpose of their cancellation has been concluded, having fully implemented the resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of 29 April 2022, which authorized the purchase of treasury shares for a maximum disbursement of 500,000. 000 euros. The weighted average purchase price of 33,101,371 treasury shares was 15.10 euro.