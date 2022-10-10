In Piazza Affari good performance for Assicurazioni Generali which at the moment is up by 1.5%, thus finding itself at 13.95 euros per share. Today the winged lion company announced that in the period between 3 and 7 October 2022 it purchased 2,656,764 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 14.08 euros, for a total value of 37,412,768 euros. .

The purchase of treasury shares in question follows what was communicated by the company last August 2 regarding the start of the buyback plan for the purpose of their cancellation.

Following the purchases made so far, as of October 7, the company and its subsidiaries hold no. 26,849,039 treasury shares, equal to 1.69% of the share capital