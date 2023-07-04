Home » Generali, Delfin option of 3 billion. Expensive Del Vecchio move for 20%
Generali, Delfin option of 3 billion. Expensive Del Vecchio move for 20%

Generali, Delfin option of 3 billion. Expensive Del Vecchio move for 20%

Generali, the second round for the Mediobanca takeover is in full swing

The green light from IVASS a dolphin due to the increase in shares in Generali, it has definitely shaken the markets. The title of the Leone after the news he literally ignited, closing trades in up 3.38% at 19.25 euros. Also to the values ​​of the days preceding a possible move by the family Of the Old to tighten the grip on generals it would turn out to be a lot expensive.

But the move reignites the confrontation with Mediobanca. If the Del Vecchio family – we read in Milano Finanza – actually decides to go up to close by 20% of Generali Assicurazioni, starting from the current 9.7%, should pay out about 3 billion.

The news took them by surprise Triestewhere they had not received any notification of the request, but the hypothesis for now remains only on paper, specified by Delfin: “The request presented to IVASS on 17 April 2023, in order to be able to exercise voting rights more than 10% in Generali, it became necessary as a result of the treasury share buyback plan launched by Generali in August 2022 and implemented in the following months”, declared the company led by Francesco Miller.

