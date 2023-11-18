Generali doubles its profit in the nine months: one step away from 3 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Profits and premiums growing despite the impact of catastrophes and a Life sector that continues to suffer from the economic environment. Generali archived the accounts for the first nine months with a doubling of net profit to 2.82 billion (+94%) and an increase in gross premiums to 60.5 billion (+4.7%), «thanks to the strong development of Non-Life” (+11.4% to 23.4 billion), the latter on the rise in all segments, both motor and non-motor. Life, on the other hand, remained effectively stable at 37 billion (+0.9%), with the first signs of a slowdown in the dynamics of redemptions, as reported by the CFO Cristiano Borean.

The results

In this context, the operating result rose to 5.1 billion (+16.7%), again driven by Non-Life and «despite the greater impact from natural disasters», which in the last quarter alone weighed approximately 600 million, to compared to a Combined Ratio improving to 94.3% (-3.1 percentage points compared to 30 September 2022). Finally, it should be noted that the normalized net profit came close to 3 billion, to be precise it rose to 2.979 billion, up by 29.6%, while the capital position recorded a Solvency Ratio at 224% (from 221% end of 2022). «Thanks to the business actions undertaken to maintain profitability and the strategic initiatives launched in line with the plan, the group confirms its commitment to pursuing sustainable growth», and therefore the plan’s targets for 2024.

The prospects

“The group – underlined CFO Borean in a note – has confirmed its resilience in a context that remains complex from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view”. For the future, the manager added, Leone will continue «its commitment to technical excellence in the Non-Life segment, while in the Life segment it will continue to develop the most profitable business lines. Thanks to its diversified business model and solid capital position, Generali is fully in line to successfully achieve all the objectives of the ‘Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth’ strategy.

Dialogue with stakeholders

The company’s board of directors also «approved the Policy for the management of the board’s dialogue with investors and other relevant stakeholders to extend the scope of application of the one currently in force, concerning the direct dialogue of the board with investors only, also to other relevant stakeholders of the company and the group”.

