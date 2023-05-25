Generali, growing numbers driven by Non-Life

Listen to the audio version of the article

Generali’s accounts, calculated for the first time with the new IFRS 17 and 9 accounting standards, show the boost from the non-life sector, both in terms of premium income and in terms of results, with strong growth compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The numbers

In particular, gross premiums rose to €22.2 billion (+1.3%) driven by robust growth in the Non-Life segment, +10.1% to €8.92 billion, while Life marked the pace recording a contraction of 3 .7% to 13.23 billion with the unit-linked line down by 17.4%, especially in Italy, France and Germany, while the pure risk and health line jumped by 6.4%.

The strong contribution of Damages

In this context, the operating result grew to 1,820 million, up by 22.1%, thanks in particular to the strong contribution of P&C which alone generated operating profit of 847 million (+74.6%), thanks to the marked improvement of the combined ratio, which fell to 90.7% (-5.6 pp). The Life sector was resilient and, despite the contraction in premium income, its operating profit rose slightly (+1%) to 924 million. The New Business Margin was excellent at 5.72% (+0.32pp) while the value of new life business fell by 10.5% to 657 million.

In terms of profits, Generali has introduced a new definition of normalized net result, which neutralizes the following impacts: the volatility deriving from profits or losses on financial instruments measured at fair value in the income statement held in portfolios other than those with direct profit participation, the effect of hyperinflation under IAS 29, the amortization of intangible assets related to mergers and acquisitions and the impact of gains and losses deriving from acquisitions and disposals. For this reason, the normalized net result stood at 1,229 million against the 821 million of the first part of 2022. This is due, in addition to the significant contribution of Non-Life, to a couple of extraordinary items. In particular, the Lion was able to benefit from the sale of a London property complex (for 193 million after tax), and was not affected by the write-downs on Russian fixed-income securities which weighed 96 million last year.

The capital position is solid with a Solvency Ratio rising to 227% (221% at the end of 2022).