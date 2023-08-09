Generali, growing result driven by the Non-Life sector

Listen to the audio version of the article

A six-month period of growth for the Generali group driven mainly by the strength of the Non-Life sector, while the Life segment slightly lagged behind the particularly challenging market context.

The numbers

Within this framework, gross premiums reached 42.2 billion euro (+3.6%), thanks to the strong development of the Non-Life segment which reached 16.3 billion in premium income (+10.6%). while for Life the figure decreased slightly to 25.8 billion (-0.3%)

Still driven by P&C, the operating result closed the six months up by 28% to over 3.7 billion, of which almost half refers precisely to the P&C segment (1,853 million, +85.7%). This was due to the performance of the combined ratio which improved considerably, falling to 91.6% (-5.4 pp) thanks to the sharp decline in the loss ratio and a limited growth in the expense ratio. In Life, the result fell by 3.5% to 1,813 million, with a New Business Margin of 5.81% (+0.31 pp) and a value of new business (NBV) of 1,245 million (-9.2%). . Normalized net profit rose by 60.9% to 2,330 million (2.24 billion net profit). The capital position is solid, with the Solvency Ratio at 228% (221% at the end of 2022), also thanks to the strong normalized generation of capital

Il ceo Donnet

Against all this, the CEO, Philippe Donnet, commented on the numbers as follows: «The excellent results of the first half of 2023 continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy ‘Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth’ and how much more profitable Generali is , diversified, resilient and with a solid financial position. Halfway through the implementation of the plan, we are fully on track to achieve our ambitions

objectives, confirming that it has the solidity necessary to successfully govern the complex macroeconomic and geopolitical scenario in constant evolution. Furthermore, our Group will be further strengthened by the recent acquisitions of Liberty Seguros and Conning, which will enable the consolidation of our insurance leadership in Europe and the expansion of our asset management platform globally. The results we are presenting today were achieved thanks to the commitment of our colleagues and all our agents: they are the ones who represent the solid foundations which allow the

Group to continue on the path of sustainable growth, creating value for all our stakeholders”.

The prospects

As for the future, the plan is confirmed. In particular, the company underlined that «thanks to the business actions undertaken to maintain profitability and the strategic initiatives launched in line with the plan» the «commitment to pursue sustainable growth, improve the profit profile and drive innovation to achieve a compound annual growth rate of earnings per share of between 6% and 8% over the period 2021-2024, generate net free cash flows at the Parent Company level in excess of €8.5 billion over the period 2022 -2024 and distribute to shareholders accumulated dividends in the period 2022-2024 for an amount between 5.2 billion and 5.6 billion, with a ratchet policy on dividends per share”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

