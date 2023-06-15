Home » Generali grows in Europe: it takes over Liberty Seguros for 2.3 billion
Generali grows in Europe: it takes over Liberty Seguros for 2.3 billion

by admin
Generali grows in Europe: it takes over Liberty Seguros for 2.3 billion

The much-desired consolidation operation in Europe for Generali arrives. The insurance group, which has been working on the dossier for some time, has in fact announced the acquisition of Liberty Seguros from Liberty Mutual for 2.3 billion euros.

The details

Thanks to this move, the Lion of Trieste strengthens its positioning in the Non-Life business in Spain, where it is the fourth operator, and in Portugal where it is second and then returns to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The company has defined the operation «a rare opportunity, fully in line with the strategic plan “Lifetime Partner 24:Driving Growth”». Indeed, the acquisition of the assets allows and is consistent with the intention of promoting «the sustainable growth of the Group in its main markets, guaranteeing a significant optimization of costs and benefits in terms of economies of scale.

The effects

Liberty Seguros will contribute over 1.2 billion in premiums mainly relating to the Non-Life business, thanks to a profitable and highly capitalized multi-channel distribution platform. On the distribution front, the operation “strengthens Generali’s European competitive positioning in the direct channel by leveraging Liberty Seguros’ strong expertise in this area”. Finally, it should be emphasized that the acquisition took place in cash for an amount of 2.3 billion, «including the entire excess capital of Liberty Seguros which will guarantee significant financial benefits»

