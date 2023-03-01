Home Business Generali, in Italy breakthrough on health and well-being: a dedicated unit is born
Generali, in Italy breakthrough on health and well-being: a dedicated unit is born

Generali, in Italy breakthrough on health and well-being: a dedicated unit is born

Strategic reorganization in Generali Italia. Il Leone yesterday launched the new “Health&Welfare” organizational unit. A business unit solely dedicated to the wellness and health sector with the aim of seizing all the opportunities in a crucial segment for the insurance sector. Suffice it to say that for 82% of Italians the priority is health. And that the latter is also indicated among the fundamental objectives of the Pnrr, which provides for investments of 20 billion euros to support the Service…

