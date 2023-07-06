Generali Italia completes the integration of Cattolica

Generali Italia has completed one of the main steps in the corporate integration process of Catholic Insurance, effectively creating the first company in Italy in both the Non-Life and Life sectors. In fact, the deed was signed which entails, from 1 July, Cattolica’s entry into Generali Italia as a division generating, one year early, synergies of up to 130 million euro at the end of 2025, exceeding the 80 million euros originally planned. The integration of Cattolica is the most important operation of Generali Italia as part of the strategic plan of the Group, “Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth”.

The path was founded on 3 pillars: shared, clear and long-term vision focused on sustainability to generate a positive impact on the real economy; generation of value for all stakeholders; maintenance of the Cattolica brand in the interest of the territory, employees, customers and agents. In addition to the adoption of complementary business models, what determined the success of the integration was above all the commonality of values: valorisation of people; focus on the result; openness to the world from different perspectives; professionalism of the distribution networks; attention to the territory and to the communities.

A new step

“With the integration of Cattolica we are today the number one operator on the Italian insurance market: a source of pride, but also a great responsibility towards all our stakeholders. Thanks to our successful experience in projects of this type, to the commitment of all our colleagues, to the daily work of the distribution networks of the two companies, which over the last year have never lost sight of the relationship with the customer, we completed this operation very quickly,” he said Giancarlo FancelCountry Manager and CEO of Generali Italia.

“In this important phase of integration we were able to mutually enrich the expertise and excellence, enhancing the skills of Cattolica’s people. Through its brand, Cattolica will continue to develop its traditional business, as well as a focus on distinctive sectors such as agriculture, religious bodies and the third sector. With this new organization, valuing the complementarity of their respective business models, we aim to strengthen our offer of innovative products and solutions to our 12 million customers” he added.

To further strengthen the structure corporate and anticipate the achievement of industrial synergies, an acceleration of the process was decided in September last year, bringing forward the integration to 2023. In order to be even more agile and efficient, a new corporate reorganization was designed which led to the merger of Genertel in Catholic and the simultaneous renaming of Cattolica into Genertel, enhancing the license Mr (Damages and Life) of Cattolica.

L’operationauthorized last March 28 by Ivassensures greater consistency with the operating and business model of Country Italy which provides for dedicated legal entities for channel distributive: Generali Italia and Cattolica through the agency networks; Alleanza Assicurazioni through a proprietary network of employees and Genertel with the direct channel.

The Cattolica brand remains on the market

Il Catholic brand, an important value of the Company thanks to the excellent work of the agency network – confirmed in its independence -, remains on the market and continues to offer its solutions to all customers at 360 degrees, with a focus on distinctive sectors such as agriculture, religious bodies and third sector. The roll-out plan of systems, processes and products on the Cattolica Network remains confirmed, together with the development of Cattolica’s offer in the sectors of interest. The Verona office also becomes a Country Pole, assuming strategic importance: mainly focused for Cattolica on the Non-Life business and the Network, the agro-food business activities and the Religious Entities and Third Sector Business Unit. It will also host Cattolica’s expertise and operational capabilities that will serve the respective country functions.

The process of integration has therefore now reached one stage fundamental, three years after the start of the Strategic Partnership signed in June 2020 between Generali Italia and Cattolica with the aim of growing in 4 areas: Asset Management, Iot, Health and Reinsurance. In October 2020 Assicurazioni Generali became the first shareholder of Cattolica by subscribing a capital increase of €300m. A year later, it launched a Public Purchase Offer (OPA) on Cattolica’s capital, successfully completed with the acquisition of 84.5% of Cattolica. The integration program was launched in December 2021 and eight months later the first agencies on Generali’s systems, products and processes were activated. In May 2023, the rollout of Auto and Non-Auto Retail products, systems and processes was completed on all 750 branches of the Cattolica network.

(Ticker)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

