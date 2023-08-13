Generali, profit soars to 2.3 billion (+60%). The P&C segment makes the accounts shine

Generali, profit boom (+60%). CEO Donnet: “The results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy”

The group generals closed the first half of 2023 with a normalized net profit of 2.33 billion euro, up 60.9% on the same period of 2022. Among other data, gross premiums amounted to 42.2 billion euro (+3.6%), thanks to the strong development of Danni (+10,6%).

The Life net income it stands at -877 million euros, with net outflows in the savings line partially offset by positive net flows in the unit-linked and pure risk and health lines, a trend, it is stated, with the portfolio repositioning strategy. The operating result increased sharply to 3.721 billion (+28%), also thanks to the diversification of the sources of profit, which includes the contribution of the acquisitions already completed.

READ ALSO: Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari accelerates +2.06%; banks extend hikes

In particular, the operating result of Damage segment it is growing to 1.853 billion (+85.7%). The Combined Ratio improved to 91.6% (-5.4 pp), thanks to a lower loss ratio. The Life operating result is 1.813 billion (-3.5%) and the New Business Margin it grew to 5.81% (+0.31 pp). The operating result of the segment Asset & Wealth Management is equal to 498 million (+1.3%), thanks to the strong contribution of Banca Generali. The operating result of segmento Holding and other activities improved to -125 million (against -149 million).

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

