Home » Generali, profit soars to 2.3 billion (+60%). The P&C segment makes the accounts shine
Business

Generali, profit soars to 2.3 billion (+60%). The P&C segment makes the accounts shine

by admin
Generali, profit soars to 2.3 billion (+60%). The P&C segment makes the accounts shine

Generali, profit boom (+60%). CEO Donnet: “The results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy”

The group generals closed the first half of 2023 with a normalized net profit of 2.33 billion euro, up 60.9% on the same period of 2022. Among other data, gross premiums amounted to 42.2 billion euro (+3.6%), thanks to the strong development of Danni (+10,6%).

The Life net income it stands at -877 million euros, with net outflows in the savings line partially offset by positive net flows in the unit-linked and pure risk and health lines, a trend, it is stated, with the portfolio repositioning strategy. The operating result increased sharply to 3.721 billion (+28%), also thanks to the diversification of the sources of profit, which includes the contribution of the acquisitions already completed.

READ ALSO: Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari accelerates +2.06%; banks extend hikes

In particular, the operating result of Damage segment it is growing to 1.853 billion (+85.7%). The Combined Ratio improved to 91.6% (-5.4 pp), thanks to a lower loss ratio. The Life operating result is 1.813 billion (-3.5%) and the New Business Margin it grew to 5.81% (+0.31 pp). The operating result of the segment Asset & Wealth Management is equal to 498 million (+1.3%), thanks to the strong contribution of Banca Generali. The operating result of segmento Holding and other activities improved to -125 million (against -149 million).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Food commodities, the rise in wheat and corn prices slows down: what should we expect

You may also like

Yizhuang Xinchuang: A Thriving Industrial Ecology Exceeding 100...

Bühler and Ikawa want to close the gap...

Milan parks, new reopenings after the July storm

CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious

Frauenfeld company writes study on sustainability in SMEs

The Treasury is looking for funds to relaunch...

“Gastronomy screwed up”: Nooch boss still wants to...

“Young people retire at 74 if no action...

Surprise Drop in U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Spurs...

The stock market tips of the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy