Assicurazioni Generali purchased on the Euronext Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, in the period from 8 August 2022 to 12 August 2022 no. 1,648,859 treasury shares at the weighted average price of € 15.23, for a total value of € 25,119,547.65.

The purchase of own shares, according to a note, follows what was communicated last August 2 regarding the start of the program for the purchase of own shares (buyback) for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of 29 April 2022 and following what was communicated to the public with a press release of 29 April 2022.