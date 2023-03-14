Listen to the audio version of the article

Generali closes 2022 with a record operating profit, at 6.5 billion, even higher than the market expectations which had assumed a maximum of 6.39 billion in operating profit. Also the net profit is growing and by virtue of all this also the coupon that will be paid to the shareholders. Il Leone has in fact decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting the distribution of a dividend of 1.16 euros per share (+8.4%).

The bills

The insurance company recorded gross premiums of 81.5 billion (+1.5%); thanks to the contribution of the strong growth in Non-Life (+9.8%), in particular in the non-motor sector. Life net inflows, on the other hand, proved to be resilient at €8.7 billion and in fact entirely concentrated in the unit-linked and pure risk and health lines, in line with the Group’s strategy.

Against this, as mentioned, the operating result reached 6.5 billion (+11.2%), led by Life and Non-Life growth. Thanks to the general picture, the combined ratio rose to 93.2% (up by 2.4 percentage points) while the New

Business Margin stood at 5.35% (+0.86 pp).

The non-operating result was a negative €1,710 million (down from the -€1,306 million in 2021) and reflects, in particular: -€511 million in write-downs on investments classified as available for sale (-€251 million in 2021), including Russian investments. Net income, thanks to the sharp rise in operating profit, nevertheless rose to 2,912 million (+2.3%) while normalized generation of capital which grew to 4.1 billion from 3.8 billion in 2021. Extremely solid The capital position, albeit decreasing, with the Solvency Ratio at 221% from 227% in the previous year. The group’s shareholders’ equity continues to fall, collapsing to 16,201 million (-44.7%), a figure even worse than market expectations. The change is mainly due to available-for-sale reserves, in particular following the performance of bonds.

The prospects

Due to the current context and thanks to the numbers just archived, the insurance company also confirmed «all the objectives of the strategic plan, based on a solid financial performance, an excellent customer experience and an ever greater social and environmental impact». In particular, the group aims for a compound annual growth rate of earnings per share in the period 2021-2024 between 6% and 8%, to generate higher net free cash flows at the parent level in the period 2022-2024 to €8.5 billion and distribute to shareholders cumulative dividends in the period 2022-2024 in the amount of between €5.2 and €5.6 billion.

The CEO’s comment

For Generali Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, the results achieved in 2022 «confirm the success of the transformation process, which is continuing with the disciplined and effective implementation of the ‘Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth’ strategy. Thanks to a clear vision of the group’s positioning as a global leader in the insurance and asset management sector, we are on track to achieve the objectives and ambitions of our strategic plan, pursuing sustainable growth which, even in an environment characterized by exceptional challenges at a geopolitical and economic level, you create value for all our stakeholders. This makes it possible to offer shareholders a

dividend in further growth, thanks to the constant increase in profits and the strong balance sheet and financial position».