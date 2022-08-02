Home Business Generali, resolution of the integration of the board committees: the new compositions
Business

Generali, resolution of the integration of the board committees: the new compositions

by admin
Generali, resolution of the integration of the board committees: the new compositions

The Generali Group integrates the board committees and announces the new staff composition with an official note.

In particular, the Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali, which met today under the chairmanship of Andrea Sironi, resolved on the integration of the board committees, which are made up as follows:

• The Control and Risks Committee: Luisa Torchia (Chairman), Marina Brogi, Umberto Malesci and Clemente Rebecchini.

• The Remuneration and Human Resources Committee: Diva Moriani (Chairman), Marina Brogi, Alessia Falsarone, Clara Furse and Lorenzo Pellicioli.

• The Related Party Transactions Committee: Flavio Cattaneo (Chairman), Antonella Mei-Pochtler, Diva Moriani and Luisa Torchia.

• The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee: Andrea Sironi (Chairman), Marina Brogi, Clara Furse, Diva Moriani and Luisa Torchia.

• The Committee for Innovation and Social and Environmental Sustainability: Umberto Malesci (President), Alessia Falsarone, Stefano Marsaglia and Antonella Mei-Pochtler.

• The Investments Committee: Antonella Mei-Pochtler (Chairman), Flavio Cattaneo, Alessia Falsarone, Clara Furse, Lorenzo Pellicioli and Clemente Rebecchini.

See also  Netflix, the rude awakening in an increasingly saturated market

You may also like

Asia-Pacific stock indexes fell across the board, and...

Synopsys Drives Industrial Innovation to Fasten “Seat Belts”...

Electric cars, infrastructure and inadequate charging stations in...

The CSI 1000 stock index futures experienced the...

Janus Henderson, OPEC +, no production increase in...

Beauty International Brand Launches New Qixi Cultural Elements...

Italy’s GDP: Upb revises 2022 estimates upwards to...

Industry Observation | Youju CEO and Founder Cai...

Ansaldo Energia, workers in the march

Progress in efficient and stable perovskite solar cells...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy