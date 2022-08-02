The Generali Group integrates the board committees and announces the new staff composition with an official note.

In particular, the Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali, which met today under the chairmanship of Andrea Sironi, resolved on the integration of the board committees, which are made up as follows:

• The Control and Risks Committee: Luisa Torchia (Chairman), Marina Brogi, Umberto Malesci and Clemente Rebecchini.

• The Remuneration and Human Resources Committee: Diva Moriani (Chairman), Marina Brogi, Alessia Falsarone, Clara Furse and Lorenzo Pellicioli.

• The Related Party Transactions Committee: Flavio Cattaneo (Chairman), Antonella Mei-Pochtler, Diva Moriani and Luisa Torchia.

• The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee: Andrea Sironi (Chairman), Marina Brogi, Clara Furse, Diva Moriani and Luisa Torchia.

• The Committee for Innovation and Social and Environmental Sustainability: Umberto Malesci (President), Alessia Falsarone, Stefano Marsaglia and Antonella Mei-Pochtler.

• The Investments Committee: Antonella Mei-Pochtler (Chairman), Flavio Cattaneo, Alessia Falsarone, Clara Furse, Lorenzo Pellicioli and Clemente Rebecchini.