MILANO – Russia effect on the general accounts. In the first six months of the year, the company recorded a net profit of 1,402 million (against 1,540 million in the same half of last year). Without the write-downs on Russian investments, net profit would have stood at 1,541 million. The operating result, on the other hand, grew further to 3.1 billion (+ 4.8%), thanks to the positive development of the Life, Non-Life and Holding and other businesses segments. Gross premiums increased to 41.9 billion (+ 2.4%), thanks to the significant growth in Non-Life (+ 8.5%), particularly in the non-motor sector; almost stable premiums in Life (-0.5%) and improved profitability in both segments.

“Despite an evolving macro-economic scenario – explains Generali in his note -, thanks to the business actions undertaken to recover and maintain profitability and the strategic initiatives launched, the Group confirms its commitment to pursue sustainable growth, improve the profile of profits and drive innovation in order to achieve a compound annual growth rate of earnings per share in the period 2021-2024 between 6% and 8%, generate net cash flows available at the Parent Company level in the period 2022 -2024 in excess of € 8.5 billion and to distribute cumulative dividends to shareholders in the period 2022-2024 for an amount between € 5.2 and € 5.6 billion, with a ratchet policy on the dividend per share “.

Donnet: “Solid results in the context of growing uncertainty”

“The solid results of Generali demonstrate that our commitment to the implementation of the strategic plan ‘Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth’ is the right way to achieve sustainable growth and increase operational profitability. We were able to achieve these results in a context of growing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, always keeping our customers and their needs as our main priority “. This is the comment of the Group CEO of Generali, Philippe Donnet, on the six-monthly report.

“In the coming months, we will continue to be fully focused on executing our three-year plan and will strengthen our Group’s leadership as a global insurer and asset manager,” adds Donnet.

The other data

Gross premiums in the Non-Life segment rose to € 14,582 million (+ 8.5%) and Generali in the note on the accounts defines the level of net Life premiums as resilient at € 6,240 million. The 7.9% decline is attributable to the savings line, in line with the Group’s portfolio repositioning strategy and specific in-force management activities. The pure risk and health (+ 7.0%) and unit-linked (+ 2.1%) lines were positive. Life technical reserves amounted to € 419.2 billion (-1.2% compared to the whole of 2021): the slight decrease reflects the trend of the financial markets.

The operating result of the Life segment grew strongly (+ 17.1%), reflecting excellent technical profitability, also confirmed by the New Business Margin at 5.23% (+0.59 percentage points). The operating result of the Non-Life segment also increased (+ 3%), with the Combined Ratio standing at 92.5% (+2.8 percentage points) due to the higher loss ratio and which was also affected by the effect of hyperinflation in Argentina.

Without considering this country, the Combined Ratio would be 91.9% (89.4% in the first half of 2021).

The operating result of the Asset & Wealth Management segment amounted to € 503 million (-3.3%): the decrease is entirely due to the contraction in the performance fees of Banca Generali, following the performance of the financial markets. The asset management operating result increased by 6.2%.

The operating result of the Holding and other activities segment also increased, mainly due to the result of the real estate activities. The non-operating result amounted to – € 713 million (- € 496 million in the same half of last year). In particular, the non-operating result of investments amounted to -168 million (against a positive figure of 48 million in the first six months of last year), above all due to the higher write-downs on investments classified as available for sale, in particular those Russians, and for lower net realized gains.

Generali’s net profit, down to 1,402 million, was affected by the writedowns on Russian investments for 138 million: 97 million refer to fixed income securities held directly by the Group and 41 million to the investment in Ingosstrakh.

The Group’s total Assets Under Management amounted to € 635.4 billion (-10.5% compared to the whole), fully reflecting the performance of the financial markets, despite the positive net inflows.

The net worth of the Lion stands at 19,078 million (-34.9% over the whole of 2021). The change is attributable to the decrease in the reserve for profits attributable to financial assets available for sale for -10,876 million – mainly deriving from the increase in interest rates on government and corporate bonds – and to the recognition of the 2021 dividend for 1,691 million.

However, Generali confirms an extremely solid capital position, with the Solvency Ratio at 233% (227% at the end of 2021).