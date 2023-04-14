Home Business Generali: Successfully completes fourth green bond placement
Generali: Successfully completes fourth green bond placement

Assicurazioni Generali has placed a new Tier 2 security denominated in euro with a maturity of 20 April 2033 issued in a “green” format pursuant to the Generali Sustainability Bond Framework. The transaction is in line with Generali’s commitment to sustainability.

The New Notes are being issued concurrently with the cash repurchase offer announced by Generali on 13 April 2023, of the security “€1,500,000,000 4.596% Fixed-Floating Rate Perpetual Notes”, with the objective of repurchasing an aggregate nominal amount of Notes not greater than €500,000,000. The buy-back offer will end at 5.00pm on 19th April 2023.

During the placement of the new bonds, orders amounting to €3.9 billion were collected, over 7 times the offer, from a highly diversified base of over 300 international institutional investors, including a significant presence of funds with Green/SRI mandates .

The new bonds have an expected issuance rating of Baa2 / BBB (Moody’s / Fitch). The amount stands at €500 million, the coupon at 5.399% and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, ExtraMOT and Lux ​​Green Exchange.

