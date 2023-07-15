Home » Generali Switzerland boss Schmallenbach expands sales network
Generali Switzerland boss Schmallenbach expands sales network

“Our customers don’t care much more than we think”: This is how the Generali Switzerland boss wants to restructure the insurance business

Christoph Schmallenbach wants to intensify contact with customers, reduce the number of policies and expand his sales network. There he creates 150 new jobs.

Christoph Schmallenbach is CEO of Generali Switzerland, Adliswil, July 5, 2023.

Image: Alex Spichale / MAN

Almost a year and a half ago, Christoph Schmallenbach took over as head of Generali in Switzerland. When he took office, he was praised by the press as a “cleaner”, he prefers to describe himself as a “veteran of the Generali Group”, for which he has been working for over 30 years. One thing is clear: he has to rebuild or transform the Swiss Generali subsidiary, as it is officially called.

