Generali, the battle to conquer the Lion of Trieste starts again

The battle for control of Generali is rekindled

Enthusiasm is igniting on the Stock Exchange for a possible summer clash on Assicurazioni Generali. Delfin, holdi of the Del Vecchio family, obtained the approval from Ivass to raise more than 10% in the capital of the Lion of Trieste. Thus, in the morning, the shares reacted with an increase of 4.75%. Money also on Mediobancawhich is the major shareholder of the Trieste-based company: the shares of Piazzetta Cuccia marked an increase of 2.1 percent.

At this point in history, Delfin can in theory go as far as 20% of the Trieste company, as reported The Republica, which underlines how the authorization of the Insurance Supervision dates back to Friday in the wake of a request presented on 17 April.

Delfin already held 9.8% of the Leone capital, but as a result of the buyback of the company it had exceeded the 10% threshold. Hence the decision of the holding company to ask the authorities for authorization to keep the stake above 10%. It is not clear at the moment whether Delfin wants to immediately proceed to buy new securities as investors hope. It is certain that theThe insurance company’s shareholding is in an unstable balance. With Delfin also playing a leading role in Mediobanca of which it is the leading shareholder with 19.8%. In 2022 Leonardo Del Vecchio, together with Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and the Crt Foundation, had tried to appoint an alternative list to the company’s board of directors. But the operation was a hole in the water. After a year of pax armata, risk is starting up again.