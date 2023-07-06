Generali, the Delfin case arrives in Parliament. Pd: “The government must clarify”

Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

Generali, the match also becomes political. The dems ask for explanations

The takeover attempt by dolphin in generalswhich also involves the delicate match in Mediobancaarrives at Parliament. First – we read in Repubblica – it arrived the query parliamentarian of the deputy of the Pd Debora Serracchianiaddressed to the ministers Giorgetti e bear. “The government clarify what procedures have been followed dall’Ivass in authorizing Delfin to hold a qualifying holding above 10% of the capital of Generali. AND relevant know if the competent ministers are aware of facts and decisions related to an operation which, as observed by observers, could reopen the game for control of the largest insurance company in the country with over 500 billion assets under management”.

Then – continues Repubblica – it was the turn of the banker Vittorio Grillformer Economy Minister and now at JP Morgan, intervene on the uselessness of the board’s list in the Italian legal system. “Italy does not have the Anglo-Saxon tradition where the shareholder’s participation in corporate life is a rarity – he said in the hearing on the capital bill -. This is the reason why in Anglo-Saxon tradition there is a subrogation role of the board of directors which presents the list for the renewal of the board while in Italy the subrogation is not necessary”. Thus Grilli seems to embrace the line Caltagirone-Del Vecchio against the lists of the board and recurring rumors indicate it candidate president in the next board Mediobanca in quota Delfin.

