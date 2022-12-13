Listen to the audio version of the article

Stable operating profit and shareholders’ equity, no impact on Solvency, coupons and cash generation. These are the key effects on Generali of the application of the new accounting standards Ifrs 17 and Ifrs 9. Added to this is a separate chapter, namely Cattolica, whose integration is proceeding faster than expected and therefore prospects in terms of more rounded synergies .

The accounting principles

“The new accounting standards will significantly improve the visibility and predictability of profits generated in the Life segment, without any impact on cash and capital generation, net holding cash flow, dividends and solvency,” the company underlined. The Lion of Trieste then expects the group’s expected equity to remain unchanged compared to that of the end of 2021, as well as that the consolidated operating result “remains indicatively stable”. Finally, the “Contractual Service Margin” – the insurance liability that represents the present value of future profits – is expected to be around 33 billion at the time of the transition to Ifrs 17, «reflecting the profitability of the existing Life business».

The Catholic chapter

Generali also provided an update on the integration with Cattolica which is showing «synergies higher than those initially expected» so much so that by 2025 it is expected to reach an amount of between 120 and 130 million of the same, gross of taxes, which they compare with the estimate of 80 million expected by 2026, previously indicated in the information prospectus of the tender offer. Furthermore, the group now expects a normalized net profit to 2024 of Cattolica’s core activities of 145 million. Compared to initial expectations, “this would translate into an additional contribution of 0.4 percentage points by” the subsidiary to the growth “of earnings per share in the period 2021-2024 as part of the group’s strategic plan”. Finally, it is estimated that Cattolica’s core activities will still record a net profit of between 171 million and 178 million in 2025.