Home Business Generali, with new accounting principles, stable equity and operating result
Business

Generali, with new accounting principles, stable equity and operating result

by admin
Generali, with new accounting principles, stable equity and operating result

Stable operating profit and shareholders’ equity, no impact on Solvency, coupons and cash generation. These are the key effects on Generali of the application of the new accounting standards Ifrs 17 and Ifrs 9. Added to this is a separate chapter, namely Cattolica, whose integration is proceeding faster than expected and therefore prospects in terms of more rounded synergies .

The accounting principles

“The new accounting standards will significantly improve the visibility and predictability of profits generated in the Life segment, without any impact on cash and capital generation, net holding cash flow, dividends and solvency,” the company underlined. The Lion of Trieste then expects the group’s expected equity to remain unchanged compared to that of the end of 2021, as well as that the consolidated operating result “remains indicatively stable”. Finally, the “Contractual Service Margin” – the insurance liability that represents the present value of future profits – is expected to be around 33 billion at the time of the transition to Ifrs 17, «reflecting the profitability of the existing Life business».

The Catholic chapter

Generali also provided an update on the integration with Cattolica which is showing «synergies higher than those initially expected» so much so that by 2025 it is expected to reach an amount of between 120 and 130 million of the same, gross of taxes, which they compare with the estimate of 80 million expected by 2026, previously indicated in the information prospectus of the tender offer. Furthermore, the group now expects a normalized net profit to 2024 of Cattolica’s core activities of 145 million. Compared to initial expectations, “this would translate into an additional contribution of 0.4 percentage points by” the subsidiary to the growth “of earnings per share in the period 2021-2024 as part of the group’s strategic plan”. Finally, it is estimated that Cattolica’s core activities will still record a net profit of between 171 million and 178 million in 2025.

Find out more

You may also like

Equita grows in investment banking and strengthens the...

The winter storage in the spot market is...

Alfa Romeo, everything we know about the electric...

[Donghai Observation]Comments on financial data in November: Monetary...

Schroders PLC reduced its holdings of 962,000 shares...

Trade, 30 euro down payment on the next...

Terminal repair is expected to enhance coke has...

Tim, the table between the government and the...

[Research Report Nuggets]Institution: Catalyzed by multiple factors, the...

Piazza Affari above parity, Banco Bpm at +4.3%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy