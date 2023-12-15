GeneraSviluppo MultiPlan Is it worth it? Guide to Generali’s PAC

Co-founder of Affari Miei

December 12, 2023

Are you looking for information on GeneraSviluppo Multiplan, the savings plan offered by Generali?

This is a flexible and modular savings plan, designed to protect you and bring your projects to life; it is an investment product linked to separate management and, optionally, to internal funds.

The accumulation plan is aimed at retail customers who want to build capital by paying recurring premiums and who at the same time want to protect themselves and their loved ones.

If you are looking to find out more about the product in question then read the review, at the end of which I will also provide you with my general opinions, from which you can take inspiration to decide whether to invest in this product or not.

This article talks about:

A few words about Generali

Generali is one of the major global players in the insurance and asset management sector. It was born way back in 1831. It is currently present in 50 countries, and has a leadership position in Europe and an increasingly significant presence in Asia and Latin America.

They aimed to offer customers innovative and personalized solutions thanks to an unrivaled distribution network.

Generali Italia is a leader in the retail insurance market, and is the most recognized insurer in Italy.

Their mission is to allow people to build a safer future thanks to the care they put into their work, trying to make their customers’ dreams come true.

Is the product safe?

As regards the company that distributes the product, there is nothing to add, since the solidity of Generali is recognized.

But can we say the same thing about the contract we are examining?

As we will see later, the contract offers the contractor the possibility to choose between different investment possibilities.

In the case of 100% investment in the separate management, the level of risk will be very reduced since the separate management invests mainly in bonds and there is a guarantee on the capital. If, however, you were to choose an investment that combines separate management with investment in internal funds, in that case the risk profile could rise slightly,

Overall, however, we can speak of GeneraSviluppo Multiplan as a fairly safe product, naturally assuming that no type of investment can be 100% safe.

To better understand what type of investor you are, I recommend you do the quiz which you can find right below: perhaps you will be able to have clearer ideas about your profile as an investor and better understand whether or not this product is right for you!

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Product features

Now we can finally analyze the characteristics of this whole life insurance contract with recurring premiums.

The contract can be stipulated by subjects who at the time of signing it are aged between 18 and 75 years and 6 months; furthermore, at the end of the premium payment plan, the subjects must be under 85 years and 6 months of age.

The main benefit is that which occurs in the event of death: if the event occurs, the company pays the beneficiary or beneficiaries a benefit in the form of capital which can be:

Revaluable, or connected to the results of separate management;

Partly revaluablei.e. linked to the results of separate management, and to the value of the shares of internal funds.

In addition to the main insurance, the contract provides some related services, which are:

Choice of internal funds: the contractor can choose between 5 internal funds;

Change funds (switch): after one year from the start of the contract the contractor can convert the capital invested from the shares of the internal fund into the shares of another internal fund;

Stop and restart services: if the policyholder has paid at least 5 years of the premium, he can request the possibility of skipping the payment of some installments, with a maximum limit of an entire year of premium.

Duration

The contract is for whole life, therefore it coincides with the life of the insured. The duration of the accumulation plan is at the discretion of the policyholder, and is between a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years.

The recommended holding period is 10 years, while the minimum period, i.e. the period of time necessary to make the investment for which it is not recommended to disinvest beforehand, equal to 2 years.

Payment of premiums

The premiums must be paid annually for the entire duration of the contract, which as we have seen varies between 10 and 20 years.

The first premium is due in full and is paid upon signing the insurance proposal.

The amount of the annual premium is at the discretion of the policyholder, within certain limits: in fact the minimum amount for the recurring premium is 900 euros, while the maximum amount is 10,000 euros.

As regards the initial single premium, the minimum amount must be equal to 500 euros while the maximum depends on the type of investment you choose.

Additional payments

In this contract there is the possibility to carry out the payment of additional single premiums, in addition to the recurring premium plan, which are invested net of costs with the same distribution chosen for the recurring premium plan. They must have a minimum amount of €500 and a maximum amount of €250,000.

Total and partial redemption

If you want to get the money while you are still alive, so you don’t want to go through the natural expiration of the contract, you can exercise the redemption.

It is provided for the main insurance, if the policyholder has paid the first 2 annual premiums.

The redemption can be of two types: total or partial.

The total redemption extinguishes the contract and deprives it of all effects from the date on which the policyholder sends the request to the company. The total redemption amount is equal to the sum of the value in separate management and the value of the funds, calculated on the date of the risk, obviously net of any costs.

The costs for the redemption include a reduction penalty depending on the annuities paid:

2 years paid: 30% reduction penalty; 3 years paid: 25% reduction penalty; 4 years paid: 20% reduction penalty; 5 annual payments paid: 15% reduction penalty; 6 years paid: 10% reduction penalty; From 7 years paid: 0% reduction penalty.

Partial redemption can only be requested if the value of the remaining contract is not less than 2,000 euros.

There is also the possibility of facilitated redemption, which allows redemption without reduction penalties if one of these events occurs: serious illness of the policyholder or a family member, cessation of work, birth of a child, purchase of the first home.

Investment details

We can now analyze the investment structure proposed by the contract.

The contract provides for the possibility of investing the capital in the GESAV separate management, one of the largest separate managements that offers profitability and stability, or in the GEVAL separate management, the separate management that offers the possibility of seizing the opportunities of the currency market; Furthermore, internal funds dedicated to sustainable development issues and made available by Generali Italia are also available to the contractor.

The contractor can choose the portion of the savings invested in the financial markets, and can do so by choosing between 4 different investment paths:

Constant: 100% in GESAV separate management;

Moderate: 70% in GESAV separate management and 30% in internal funds chosen by the contractor;

Balanced: 50% in GESAV separate management and 50% in internal funds chosen by the contractor;

Active: 10% in GESAV separate management and 90% in internal funds;

Currency: 100% in GEVAL separate management.

The GESAV separate management has a low-risk investment policy (risk profile equal to 1, 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7) as it mainly invests in the bond sector, while the GEVAL separate management allows investing in the currency market.

The internal funds from which the contractor can choose are offered by Generali Italia and are:

General climate protection; General equal opportunities; General responsible consumption; Generali sustainable growth; General health and well-being.

Costs

Regarding the costs to be incurred for this contract, there are some points in favor of the contract.

I am referring to the entry costs, which are equal to a minimum of 1.13% and a maximum of 1.15%. Exit costs, however, do not apply if the product is kept until the recommended holding period which in this case is 10 years.

The wallet transaction costs are also zero in this case.

The sore point comes with the current costs, i.e. the necessary costs allocated to the company each year to manage investments, which can range from a minimum of 0.99% to a maximum of 2.84%.

Revocation and withdrawal

In addition to total or partial redemption, if you wish to conclude the contract ahead of time you can exercise both the right of revocation and the right of withdrawal.

The right of revocation allows you, until the contract is concluded, to revoke the insurance proposal by sending a registered letter to the agency where you signed the insurance proposal, and obtain the refund of any amounts already paid.

The right of withdrawal allows you to withdraw from the contract within 30 days from the date of its conclusion.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Tax breaks

By signing this contract you will be able to benefit from some tax advantages. The sums paid by the Company to the beneficiaries in the event of the death of the insured are exempt from inheritance tax that from IRPEF.

The income due from the investment is subject to a substitute tax of 26%, but since the assets of the separate management also include public securities, which benefit from a lower taxation of 12.50%, the rate of 26% will be reduced depending on the amount of these securities.

My Business Opinions

After the discussion I can provide you with mine opinions about the product.

I believe that this product is easier to understand than many other similar contracts, and also has some good costs (I am referring to low entry costs and zero exit and wallet transaction costs).

The flaw in costs concerns those relating to commissions since we are still talking about managed savings.

The contract is also flexible, as it leaves you quite free to choose how much to pay and above all also what to invest in.

Separate management offers a very low risk, but also with less than exciting returns, while if you opt for the investment path which also includes internal funds, at that point you risk more but could have higher returns .

If your goal is to save safely and enhance your capital you could also think about opting for a deposit account: in this case you could benefit from fewer and fewer restrictions, while still obtaining low returns and more security.

If you have read other articles you know how I feel about these products: in my opinion delegating everything regarding your money is not entirely correct reasoning. In fact, personally I prefer to know what my money is doing, so I like to be aware of my investment and above all take care of it personally.

With a little study and a little time in training you too could become an aware investor and try to understand the mechanisms of the markets, so as to no longer delegate to anyone and do it yourself!

Here you will find some guide to start:

Greetings, happy continuation on Affari Miei!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now <

Share this: Facebook

X

