generation happiness? GenZ is really doing so well

The members of Generation X – also known as Generation Golf after the book of the same name by the author Florian Illies – who were born between the mid-1960s and 1980 depend on the younger generation.

They must hope that they, in turn, will perform enough to finance their retirement benefits. Those born in the early 80s to mid 90s are referred to as Generation Y or Millennials; those born between the mid-90s and 2010 belong to Generation Z. All are closely intertwined.

Generation Z in particular claims that they have worse starting conditions than previous generations – also financially. Building up one’s own assets is made more difficult by the high cost of living, and buying a house or condominium is unthinkable in many places. But does “Gen-Z” really have a harder life than previous generations? Analysis of historical data offers surprises.

