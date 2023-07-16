Home » generation happiness? GenZ is really doing so well
Business

generation happiness? GenZ is really doing so well

by admin
generation happiness? GenZ is really doing so well

The members of Generation X – also known as Generation Golf after the book of the same name by the author Florian Illies – who were born between the mid-1960s and 1980 depend on the younger generation.

They must hope that they, in turn, will perform enough to finance their retirement benefits. Those born in the early 80s to mid 90s are referred to as Generation Y or Millennials; those born between the mid-90s and 2010 belong to Generation Z. All are closely intertwined.

Generation Z in particular claims that they have worse starting conditions than previous generations – also financially. Building up one’s own assets is made more difficult by the high cost of living, and buying a house or condominium is unthinkable in many places. But does “Gen-Z” really have a harder life than previous generations? Analysis of historical data offers surprises.

See also  Salaries: Doctors, nurses, hairdressers – Germany earns that much

You may also like

The Deadly Trend of ‘Chroming’: A Warning for...

Why fewer and fewer people can afford a...

Melons of struggle and government: the EU in...

Fuel aid: Only 38.4 million euros paid out,...

Green pass and new vaccinations: WHO reform undermines...

5 million are underpaid in the Italy of...

Philipp Schröder, founder of 1KOMMA5°, talks about the...

Tesla’s First Production Cybertruck Electric Pickup Rolls Off...

Criticism of the GEG: the government paid external...

Meloni disavows Nordio: “External competition? I’d focus on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy