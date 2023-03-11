The social network LinkedIn is important today when it comes to attracting young talent. © Keystone / Christian Beutler



Young people in particular often change jobs in Switzerland because their expectations of companies have increased. This poses problems for HR managers.

Élodie* changed employers four times in the first seven years of her professional career. Now the human resources specialist seems to have arrived: the woman in her mid-thirties has been working for a Swiss IT company for six years. “Here I have real development opportunities, and attention to people is central,” she emphasizes. “In addition, the range of training and the corporate culture are really exemplary.”

There was one main reason Élodie changed jobs so often: problems with management. “In my second job, the management always gave nice speeches, but nothing happened in practice and the bosses had no respect for the employees,” she says. “My next job was management old-fashioned and they didn’t care about my skills and potential. I just had administrative tasks to do.”

Élodie’s experience reflects a trend in the job market. According to a PwC survey from May 2022, 20% of employees in Switzerland plan to look for a new job in 2023. The Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) states that professional mobility increased between 2016 and 2021, especially among employees of Generation Z, who were born between 1990 and 2010. Overall, 12.4% of the labor force changed jobs in 2021, up from 12% in 2016.

It is particularly striking that around a fifth of 15 to 24 year olds (21.6%) and 25 to 39 year olds (17.7%) started a new job in 2021. In comparison, the corresponding share among 55 to 64 year olds was only around 5%. This trend can also be observed in other European countries, even if there are no comparable statistics.

Demanding and curious

The desire for professional mobility goes hand in hand with full employment and a historically low unemployment rate. According to a Manpower study published in January, there are currently over 100,000 vacancies in Switzerland. This changes the balance of power between companies and employees.

Personnel managers no longer only have to select, but also actively approach candidates. As a result of labor shortages, especially among young people, finding a job has never been easier. However, hiring new employees is a challenge, not only in sectors such as IT and healthcare.

The private grammar school Champittet in the canton of Vaud, for example, which employs around 250 people, currently has around 20 vacancies. “Even five years ago, it was difficult to find suitable teachers, early childhood educators and computer scientists,” says Agnès Gabirout, Head of Human Resources. “Above all, it is difficult to find technically competent teachers who speak both French and English and ideally a third language.”

Matthias Mölleney, head of the Center for Human Resources Management & Leadership at the Zurich School of Economics (HWZ), refers to studies that show that the hope for a better salary is still the most important reason for a job change.

However, a drastic change took place in the late 2010s: “The prevailing hierarchy, the work itself and the appreciation shown to the employees have gained enormous importance,” says Mölleney.

However, young employees often change jobs because they are eager to discover new things.

“When you’re fresh out of training, you’re curious and want to try different things,” says Manuella*, a 31-year-old mechanical engineer in the canton of Vaud. She has already changed jobs three times. “Even fellow students have had three or four jobs in a row after graduating.”

Personnel recruitment has changed significantly in recent years. Placing job advertisements on job exchanges is a thing of the past. Instead, social networks like LinkedIn have become important tools for HR managers. The platform not only offers an extensive talent pool, but also a simple application function.

Anthony Caffon, head of recruitment agency Michael Page in Geneva, stresses that cover letters and formal CVs are not common these days.

Start-ups in particular are popular with young workers because they aim for rapid growth and a big impact. In contrast, traditional sectors such as banks and insurance companies are no longer so popular.

An agile environment that is responsive, flexible and collaborative is preferred by many, says Frédéric Roger, Founder of Air HR Global Solutions.

He emphasizes that young workers want to be entertained and prefer an environment that avoids organizational charts and authority. “They expect strong leadership from their managers and the ability to make quick decisions.”

According to Anthony Caffon, young people rarely have career aspirations that go beyond three years. “They often wonder what the position will bring them, not what they can offer the company.” The labor market expert predicts that the new generation will have an average of fifteen employers during their career, compared to five to six employers for today’s 50-year-olds.

Generation Z values ​​free time management, home office and a good balance between work and private life. For them, the most important thing is that they can learn something by doing a project and that their job has a positive impact on the world.

It all comes down to values

Thus, the connection of employees has become a real challenge for companies. In the hyper-competitive IT development sector, Infomaniak stands out as one of the few Swiss players that can compete with the GAFA companies (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) in terms of service.

Nevertheless, employees have already left, says Boris Siegenthaler, strategic director of the Geneva-based company. “A developer who had just started with us was poached by a Californian company for a job in Paris. The Americans offered him a share package worth 170,000 francs, a salary 20% more than ours and all the benefits that you know from these companies, including free meals. As an SME with 200 employees, we can’t compete with that.”

Infomaniak relies on its corporate culture to retain employees: the company is also committed to a strong commitment to sustainability while ensuring the preservation of jobs in Switzerland.

The management is as flat as possible. At the same time, it launched a program to bring half of the company’s capital into the hands of employees. In this way, the employees participate financially in the success of the company. “Applicants are primarily interested in our values ​​and corporate culture. These aspects usually displace the question of salary.”

*Names changed

Text edited by Samuel Jaberg and Pauline Turuban. Translated from the French: Christoph Kummer.

