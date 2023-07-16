Generation Z and the value of work

How employers are responding to Gen Z demands

A practical example: The company Rational in Landsberg am Lech, world market leader in steam cookers. There is already a great deal of interest half an hour before admission to the Open Day – 7,000 people want to visit the manufacturer of commercial and industrial kitchen appliances.

The CEO, Peter Stadelmann, wants one thing above all – to advertise his company to young people. “You used to be able to pick and choose the best, now it’s the other way around,” he says.

More sense, more personal responsibility – and at some point it’s time to call it a day

In order to inspire young people for the company, CEO Stadelmann has brought in a young team. This also includes Sophia Bachmayr – she is only 25 years old herself: “The topic is that you want to see meaning in your own work, take responsibility – and that it’s also good when you go home in the evening that you have free time.”

That’s what 25-year-old Kilian Stiefenhofer, who works around 70 kilometers away for the Allgäuer Überlandwerk in Kempten, thinks: “After work, I can no longer be reached by the company – only in extremely exceptional cases.”

The concept of working time in upheaval – and a salary that you can live on

A wish that Doris Sommer from the HR department of the Allgäuer Überlandwerk is often confronted with. That’s why she no longer asks in job interviews whether the applicant would like to work full-time or part-time, she says. “But I’m looking for someone who wants to work for us and they will tell us how much time they want to spend with us. That’s a big change in thinking.”

Of course, especially in times of high inflation, salary also plays an important role for Generation Z. For example, 23-year-old Stefan Thalmaier, an industrial mechanic at Rational, is satisfied with his salary. If it were different, he would be gone, he says: “If I don’t earn enough, I have to think about whether it’s the right thing to do. If an industry pays too little, you shouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t enough applicants. “

In the fight for the best employees, companies have to come up with some ideas to get young people on board. The Allgäuer Überlandwerk has come up with a marketing campaign in cooperation with a consulting firm. For this purpose, 30-year-old Tanja Vogler portrays young employees for social media. “This should allow potential applicants to see how we work here,” says the marketing expert. Among the employees she photographs is Kilian Stiefenhofer.

