Generation Z would like to work in an office – this also has disadvantages

Zehra Naqvi, Sam Farber, and Joshua Roizman count themselves among Generation Z, who are embracing the return to the office. Zehra Naqvi, Sam Farber, and Joshua Roizman

Generation Z is more interested in working from the office than any other generation.

Many young workers find that face-to-face contact helps them advance their careers.

But when managers and supervisors are away from the office, this group of employees may be missing out on valuable opportunities.

Sam Farber doesn’t want to be the smartest person in the room. But when he’s working from his bedroom, that’s inevitable.

That’s why Farber is looking forward to starting his first full-time job next month. He will be personally based at JPMorgan in Chicago five days a week.

Farber, 22, wants to learn from older colleagues — by taking phone calls, listening to presentations and having coffee with executives.

“At JPMorgan, you’re probably never going to be the smartest person in the room,” he told Insider, “and that’s a great thing — when you’re able to learn from so many smart people.”

Farber is one of many Gen Zers who are passionate about working in real life. Above all, to learn from colleagues who already know the industry well. The problem, however, is that the older employees are not always on site. Workers who primarily work from home often find that not having to commute improves their quality of life. They have more time for other things, such as looking after their children. Still, working from home may be detrimental to learning through observation and interaction with supervisors.

Many companies are currently trying to get their employees back into the office. However, this is met with criticism from many employees. Kastle Systems credentials show that as of mid-July, occupancy rates averaged 49.1 percent in more than 2,600 buildings the company monitors in 10 major U.S. metropolitan areas.

And that’s not just a problem in America. While office utilization in Asia and Europe tends to be higher than in the US, a November 2022 McKinsey Global Institute online survey of around 13,000 full-time workers in six countries found that only about 37 percent of respondents reported working in an office five days a week.

Generation Z sees the office as a place to grow

Although they grew up online, the tongues work from home reluctantly. According to an online survey of around 3,100 job seekers in the US conducted by Jobslist in the last few months of 2022, 57 percent of Gen Z would like to work locally. The same survey found that just one in three Millennial and Gen X workers prefer IRL. For the boomers it was 37 percent.

For Farber, Gen Z thinks the same thing.

“We have tools like Slack, but I think there’s an excess of software that’s trying to make working from home easier,” said Farber, who worked at JPMorgan’s office during an internship last summer. “There is no substitute for being in the office and camaraderie among colleagues.”

In Farber’s case, he should have a lot of company in the office. Like other large financial firms, JPMorgan requires many employees to be in the office most days.

Zehra Naqvi, a 24-year-old employee at a financial services firm, said she works from her office every day because her questions are answered quickly and she knows her status quickly.

“People on my team who have been doing the job for a year give me feedback on how I’ve spoken to a founder or how I’ve explained something – it’s really helped me grow,” says Naqvi.

She’s also become more confident in her appearance, which she says is very important for her career. “Working in the office has really helped me to settle down and develop into the leader that I am now,” says Naqvi.

“To an extent, you’re performing,” she said, adding that working in the office helps her become more aware of how she comes across to other people.

Without mentors, Gen Z’s office space loses its meaning

Much of what Naqvi has learned and what Farber hopes to learn comes from observing others. Davina Ramkissoon, a Dublin workplace psychologist, said some new workers feared they would not get the development opportunities they wanted.

“Sometimes you just learn through osmosis — and by seeing different experiences being made in real time,” she said.

Joshua Roizman, a Gen Z employee at a software development company, said he can understand why some other generations don’t want to go back into the office.

“If I were an older millennial, I wouldn’t have the urge to come back to the office when I have a kid at home and could take them to school,” Roizman said.

Still, Roizman, 25, went into the office only to join a Zoom call with his manager, who works remotely, he said.

“I was craving this idea of ​​off-the-cuff wisdom that I think mentors or older people give,” he added. “You don’t get that when you join a Zoom call.

