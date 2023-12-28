Home » Generative AI: over a billion smartphones in three years
Business

Generative AI: over a billion smartphones in three years

by Verità&Affari editorial team

(Teleborsa) – In the next three years, from 2024 to 2027, over 1 billion smartphones will be placed on the market with generative artificial intelligence on board in the style of ChatGpt. The analyst firm Counterpoint Research which foresees the distribution of over 100 million units of GenAI devices as early as 2024, while in 2027 the forecast points to 522 million, with an annual growth of 83%.

Analysts define these smartphones as a subset of devices that use generative artificial intelligence to create original content, rather than simply providing pre-programmed responses or performing predefined tasks. For example, they will be able to create personalized content, images, translate in real time and have smarter digital assistants on board with non-predefined advice and conversation styles. Samsung e Qualcomm – according to Counterpoint – they will initially be the two leading companies in the sector.

“Artificial intelligence has been a feature of smartphones in recent years. Now we expect the emergence of smartphones optimized for this such as GenAI models – he says Peter Richardson, Counterpoint researcher –. We are entering an era where smartphone users will no longer need to adapt to their devices, with GenAI smartphones it will be the opposite.”

