Generative AI: Projected to grow to $1.3 trillion by 2032

The rollout of consumer-facing artificial intelligence (AI) systems, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, will fuel exponential growth over the next decade. The generative AI market is estimated to grow from $40 billion in 2021 to $1.3 trillion by 2032. The industry’s average annual growth rate could reach 42% over the next ten years, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The world is preparing to see an explosion of growth in the generative AI sector over the next decade, which promises to fundamentally change the way the technology sector operates,” Singh said in a statement on Thursday. “Technology is set to become an increasingly essential part of IT spending, advertising and cybersecurity as it develops.”

The demand for generative AI has grown rapidly since the release of ChatGPT late last year. This technology is expected to revolutionize various industries, from customer service to banking. Generative AI uses large amounts of data, often gathered from the internet, to learn how to respond to prompts and generate real-life images and answers to questions that appear to come from a real person.

Among the main beneficiaries of the AI ​​explosion will be the cloud division of Amazon.com, the parent company of Google, Alphabet., Nvidia and Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI. According to the report, these companies are poised to be among the biggest winners of the AI ​​boom.

