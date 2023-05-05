Home » Genesis G70 in the 2023 test: price, features and more
Business

by admin
Technical specifications:
Four-door, five-seat midsize sedan; Length: 4.69 meters, width: 1.85 meters, height: 1.40 meters, wheelbase: 2.84 meters, trunk volume: 330 liters. 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, 8-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, 180 kW/245 hp, maximum torque: 353 Nm, 0-100 km/h: 6.6 s, Vmax: 240 km/h, standard consumption : 9.1 – 9.6 liters/100 kilometers (WLTP), CO2 emissions: 206 – 217 g/km (WLTP), test consumption: 8.5 liters/100 kilometers, emission standard: Euro 6d.

Preis:
from 49,670 euros.

Brief characteristics:

Why: chic design, agile handling, good equipment.

Why not: thirsty engine, moderate space in the rear.

What else: BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Alfa Romeo Giulia

Image: Genesis

See also  Banca di Asti archives 2022 uphill with 36.2 million profits

