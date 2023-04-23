Geneva Lamborghini out of her breasts. All transparent shirt… The photos

Geneva increasingly sexy

Unmistakable surname, it is the sister of the beautiful singer, Elettra. But also Geneva Lamborghini for a few months, he has been making himself known and above all, he does it in his own way. That is, showing herself increasingly sexy and driving her fans crazy, who become more and more.

The beautiful brunette, as we read on www.calciomercatoweb.it, participated in the 2022 edition of Big Brother VIP and this is how she began to make herself known even more. Previously, she had always been away from the spotlight and had intervened, only as a member of the Lamborghini family, in the role of commentator. Things have changed since Geneva she participated in the GF Vip and there are many fans and admirers of the girl.

Like Electra, Geneva also carries a heavy weight on her shoulders. The two sisters are TV stars, but they have to deal with a very important surname. Even the wonderful Geneva can only be connected to his grandfather who created one of the brands automotive most famous luxury brands in the world. A brand, real Italian pride..

However, she is interested in starting to be part of the entertainment world and she who has a model’s physique will certainly have no difficulty in convincing the producers to want her in their broadcasts. On the other hand, today she is also very famous on social networks. With its curves crazy, the Emilian collected the first 282 thousand followers. But surely, with the photos he posts, she will soon have even more.

The former gieffina has published over 100 posts on her Instagram channel and makes her followers dream. Followers who can, unfortunately, only dream of it. Geneva in fact she is engaged, resulting in a love story with a CRM & Digital Marketing consultant from Bologna, Edoardo Casella. The followers of the woman can admire her curves, however, through social networks. Indeed, Lamborghini itself has recently shared ‘a photo to lose your mind’. She see-through shirt and no bra. You see all the crazy side A of the wonderful thirty-one year old.

It’s no wonder, if there are thousands of likes for this post and not even if the followers of the beautiful older sister of Electra, they hope for more photos like this. After all, if the price to pay for all this beauty is a ‘Like’, the compromise would also seem right.

